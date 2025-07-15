Earnings Preview For Banner

Banner BANR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Banner will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

The market awaits Banner's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 1.36% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Banner's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.20 1.16 1.13 EPS Actual 1.29 1.33 1.30 1.17 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Banner were trading at $69.4 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Banner visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.