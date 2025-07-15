July 15, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• State Street STT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Citigroup C is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $20.89 billion.

• BlackRock BLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.67 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Wells Fargo WFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $20.74 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase JPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $43.91 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon BK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• AngioDynamics ANGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $74.37 million.

• Albertsons Companies ACI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $24.70 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $494.93 million.

• Omnicom Group OMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Kestra Medical Techs KMTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $15.69 million.

• Hancock Whitney HWC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $374.15 million.

• Fulton Financial FULT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $321.86 million.

• Castellum CTM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $13.45 million.

• Calamos Glb Total CGO is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Park Aerospace PKE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

