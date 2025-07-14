Exploring Fulton Financial's Earnings Expectations

Fulton Financial FULT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fulton Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Anticipation surrounds Fulton Financial's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.37% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fulton Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.42 0.44 0.30 EPS Actual 0.52 0.48 0.50 0.47 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 2.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial were trading at $19.11 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

