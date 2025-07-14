A Peek at State Street's Future Earnings

State Street STT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect State Street to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38.

State Street bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at State Street's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.44 2.12 2.03 EPS Actual 2.04 2.60 2.26 2.15 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of State Street were trading at $109.56 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on State Street

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding State Street.

Analysts have provided State Street with 12 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $112.08, suggesting a potential 2.3% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of T. Rowe Price Group, Franklin Resources and Blue Owl Capital, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Group, with an average 1-year price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential 12.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential 80.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $22.07, suggesting a potential 79.86% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for T. Rowe Price Group, Franklin Resources and Blue Owl Capital, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ares Management Outperform 53.92% $431.68M 0.86% T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 0.78% $922M 4.61% Franklin Resources Neutral -1.92% $1.67B 1.11% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 33.14% $357.55M 0.33%

Key Takeaway:

State Street ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know State Street Better

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

Financial Insights: State Street

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: State Street's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

