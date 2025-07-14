Insights Ahead: Omnicom Group's Quarterly Earnings

Omnicom Group OMC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Omnicom Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02.

The announcement from Omnicom Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.28% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Omnicom Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.66 2.39 2.02 1.93 EPS Actual 1.70 2.41 2.03 1.95 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -2.0% 1.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group were trading at $72.75 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.