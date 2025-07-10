Earnings Scheduled For July 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Simply Good Foods SMPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $381.21 million.

• Delta Air Lines DAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $16.18 billion.

• Tokyo Lifestyle TKLF is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• Northern Technologies NTIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.47 million.

• Helen Of Troy HELE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $397.06 million.

• Conagra Brands CAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $148.92 million.

• WD-40 WDFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $160.60 million.

• Vista Energy VIST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $591.60 million.

• Frequency Electronics FEIM is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Levi Strauss LEVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Valens Semiconductor VLN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pricesmart PSMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.