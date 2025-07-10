Earnings Scheduled For July 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Simply Good Foods SMPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $381.21 million.
• Delta Air Lines DAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $16.18 billion.
• Tokyo Lifestyle TKLF is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.
• Northern Technologies NTIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.
• Byrna Technologies BYRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.47 million.
• Helen Of Troy HELE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $397.06 million.
• Conagra Brands CAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $148.92 million.
• WD-40 WDFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $160.60 million.
• Vista Energy VIST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $591.60 million.
• Frequency Electronics FEIM is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Levi Strauss LEVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Valens Semiconductor VLN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Pricesmart PSMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
