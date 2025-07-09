Insights into Byrna Technologies's Upcoming Earnings

Byrna Technologies BYRN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Byrna Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Byrna Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 0.83% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Byrna Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.05 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual 0.11 0.21 0.08 0.12 Price Change % -1.0% 8.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Byrna Technologies were trading at $32.17 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 221.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Byrna Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Byrna Technologies.

Analysts have provided Byrna Technologies with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $38.0, suggesting a potential 18.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AIRO Group Holdings, Astronics and AerSale, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AIRO Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential 4.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Astronics, with an average 1-year price target of $26.5, suggesting a potential 17.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AerSale, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 78.24% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for AIRO Group Holdings, Astronics and AerSale are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Byrna Technologies Buy 57.26% $15.92M 2.99% AIRO Group Holdings Outperform 150.47% $8.49M -0.34% Astronics Neutral 11.27% $60.85M 3.64% AerSale Neutral -27.35% $17.96M -1.22%

Key Takeaway:

Byrna Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Byrna Technologies is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Byrna Technologies Better

Byrna Technologies Inc is a designer, manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of technological solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company generates its revenue from the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada.

A Deep Dive into Byrna Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Byrna Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 57.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Byrna Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Byrna Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Byrna Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Byrna Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Byrna Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.