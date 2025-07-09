A Look at WD-40's Upcoming Earnings Report

WD-40 WDFC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that WD-40 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

The announcement from WD-40 is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.45% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at WD-40's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.29 1.34 1.38 EPS Actual 1.32 1.39 1.23 1.46 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -5.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of WD-40's Stock

Shares of WD-40 were trading at $229.82 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

