A Look at WD-40's Upcoming Earnings Report

WD-40 WDFC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that WD-40 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.
The announcement from WD-40 is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Earnings Track Record
The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.45% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at WD-40's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.29
|1.34
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.39
|1.23
|1.46
|Price Change %
|-0.0%
|1.0%
|-5.0%
|4.0%
Market Performance of WD-40's Stock
Shares of WD-40 were trading at $229.82 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
