Earnings Preview For Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey FC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Franklin Covey to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits Franklin Covey's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 26.46% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Franklin Covey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.06 0.22 0.82 0.39
EPS Actual -0.08 0.09 0.89 0.43
Price Change % -26.0% 0.0% -15.0% 5.0%

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
