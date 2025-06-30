Earnings Preview For MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MSC Industrial Direct Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 5.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.73 1.08 1.34 EPS Actual 0.72 0.86 1.03 1.33 Price Change % -5.0% 3.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Performance of MSC Industrial Direct Co Shares

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co were trading at $85.48 as of June 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on MSC Industrial Direct Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on MSC Industrial Direct Co.

Analysts have given MSC Industrial Direct Co a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $82.33, indicating a potential 3.69% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Herc Holdings, SiteOne Landscape Supply and GATX, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $139.33, suggesting a potential 63.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SiteOne Landscape Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $126.71, suggesting a potential 48.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GATX, with an average 1-year price target of $160.0, suggesting a potential 87.18% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Herc Holdings, SiteOne Landscape Supply and GATX, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MSC Industrial Direct Co Neutral -4.66% $365.23M 2.88% Herc Holdings Buy 7.09% $278M -1.31% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 3.82% $309.80M -1.75% GATX Neutral 10.98% $206.90M 3.10%

Key Takeaway:

MSC Industrial Direct Co ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. It ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co

Founded in 1941, MSC Industrial Direct originally manufactured and sold cutting tools to metalworking shops in New York. Through a series of acquisitions and organic expansions, MSC has grown into an industrial distribution powerhouse with a focus on specialized metalworking products and services. The firm also distributes a wide breadth of maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supplies. MSC primarily operates within North America where it derives over 95% of its revenue.

Financial Insights: MSC Industrial Direct Co

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MSC Industrial Direct Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSC Industrial Direct Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSC Industrial Direct Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MSC Industrial Direct Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

