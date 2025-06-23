Exploring TD Synnex's Earnings Expectations

TD Synnex SNX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TD Synnex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03.

The market awaits TD Synnex's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.91 3.05 2.80 2.82 EPS Actual 2.80 3.09 2.86 2.73 Price Change % -3.0% 10.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of TD Synnex's Stock

Shares of TD Synnex were trading at $124.39 as of June 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on TD Synnex

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TD Synnex.

The consensus rating for TD Synnex is Outperform, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $139.55 implies a potential 12.19% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro Holding and Avnet, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Arrow Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $110.0, suggesting a potential 11.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingram Micro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 81.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avnet, with an average 1-year price target of $46.5, suggesting a potential 62.62% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro Holding and Avnet, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TD Synnex Outperform 3.98% $998.01M 2.06% Arrow Electronics Underperform -1.59% $773.99M 1.36% Ingram Micro Holding Neutral 8.35% $828.76M 1.82% Avnet Neutral -5.98% $587.85M 1.81%

Key Takeaway:

TD Synnex is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth, with the highest percentage increase. It also leads in gross profit, indicating strong operational efficiency. However, its return on equity is lower than some peers, suggesting potential for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity. Overall, TD Synnex stands out positively among its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

TD Synnex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TD Synnex's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

