June 18, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Smith & Wesson Brands

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Smith & Wesson Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The market awaits Smith & Wesson Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 10.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.17 -0.02 0.34
EPS Actual 0.02 0.11 -0.02 0.45
Price Change % -11.0% -20.0% -9.0% -13.0%

Tracking Smith & Wesson Brands's Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands were trading at $10.49 as of June 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Smith & Wesson Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SWBI Logo
SWBISmith & Wesson Brands Inc
$10.540.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.27
Growth
30.75
Quality
6.33
Value
82.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved