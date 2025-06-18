Earnings Outlook For Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Smith & Wesson Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The market awaits Smith & Wesson Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 10.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.17 -0.02 0.34 EPS Actual 0.02 0.11 -0.02 0.45 Price Change % -11.0% -20.0% -9.0% -13.0%

Tracking Smith & Wesson Brands's Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands were trading at $10.49 as of June 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

