Earnings Outlook For Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Smith & Wesson Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.
The market awaits Smith & Wesson Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings History Snapshot
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 10.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.17
|-0.02
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.11
|-0.02
|0.45
|Price Change %
|-11.0%
|-20.0%
|-9.0%
|-13.0%
Tracking Smith & Wesson Brands's Stock Performance
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands were trading at $10.49 as of June 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
