Earnings Preview: Euroseas

Euroseas ESEA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Euroseas to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70.

Investors in Euroseas are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.42% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Euroseas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 3.31 3.55 2.82 2.89
EPS Actual 3.33 3.92 4.92 2.66
Price Change % 5.0% -7.000000000000001% 1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Euroseas's Stock

Shares of Euroseas were trading at $44.52 as of June 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

