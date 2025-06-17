Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $154.01 million.
• Jabil JBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $7.07 billion.
• John Wiley & Sons WLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $435.00 million.
• Kirkland's KIRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $85.56 million.
• Vince Holding VNCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.
• John Wiley & Sons WLYB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $209 thousand.
• La-Z-Boy LZB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $557.44 million.
• Beyond Air XAIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.
