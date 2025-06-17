June 17, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $154.01 million.

• Jabil JBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $7.07 billion.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $435.00 million.

• Kirkland's KIRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $85.56 million.

• Vince Holding VNCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.

• John Wiley & Sons WLYB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $209 thousand.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $557.44 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

JBL Logo
JBLJabil Inc
$182.000.65%

Overview
KIRK Logo
KIRKKirkland's Inc
$1.367.09%
LZB Logo
LZBLa-Z-Boy Inc
$38.89-0.08%
TEN Logo
TENTsakos Energy Navigation Ltd
$19.121.22%
VNCE Logo
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$1.66-1.19%
VTGN Logo
VTGNVistagen Therapeutics Inc
$2.370.42%
WLY Logo
WLYJohn Wiley & Sons Inc
$37.782.03%
WLYB Logo
WLYBJohn Wiley & Sons Inc
$39.505.99%
XAIR Logo
XAIRBeyond Air Inc
$0.18824.79%
