Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $154.01 million.

• Jabil JBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $7.07 billion.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $435.00 million.

• Kirkland's KIRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $85.56 million.

• Vince Holding VNCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.

• John Wiley & Sons WLYB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $209 thousand.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $557.44 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.