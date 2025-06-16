An Overview of John Wiley & Sons's Earnings

John Wiley & Sons WLY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that John Wiley & Sons will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.

The announcement from John Wiley & Sons is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.70 0.55 0.81 EPS Actual 0.84 0.97 0.47 1.21 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of John Wiley & Sons's Stock

Shares of John Wiley & Sons were trading at $37.73 as of June 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for John Wiley & Sons visit their earnings calendar on our site.

