An Overview of John Wiley & Sons's Earnings

John Wiley & Sons WLY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that John Wiley & Sons will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.
The announcement from John Wiley & Sons is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.70
|0.55
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.97
|0.47
|1.21
|Price Change %
|6.0%
|-1.0%
|-3.0%
|-2.0%
Market Performance of John Wiley & Sons's Stock
Shares of John Wiley & Sons were trading at $37.73 as of June 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for John Wiley & Sons visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.