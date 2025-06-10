A Look Ahead: Oxford Industries's Earnings Forecast

Oxford Industries OXM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oxford Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81.

Anticipation surrounds Oxford Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 5.72% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oxford Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 0.09 3 2.68 EPS Actual 1.37 -0.11 2.77 2.66 Price Change % -6.0% -9.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries were trading at $55.03 as of June 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Oxford Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Oxford Industries.

Analysts have given Oxford Industries a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $59.11, indicating a potential 7.41% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FIGS, G-III Apparel Group and Carter's, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FIGS, with an average 1-year price target of $4.6, suggesting a potential 91.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for G-III Apparel Group, with an average 1-year price target of $26.6, suggesting a potential 51.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Carter's, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 50.03% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for FIGS, G-III Apparel Group and Carter's are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oxford Industries Neutral -3.44% $236.69M 2.90% FIGS Neutral 4.70% $84.46M -0.03% G-III Apparel Group Neutral -4.29% $246.54M 0.46% Carter's Underperform -4.79% $291.09M 1.79%

Key Takeaway:

Oxford Industries ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Oxford Industries: A Closer Look

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Oxford Industries

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Oxford Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oxford Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Oxford Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

