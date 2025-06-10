Earnings Outlook For Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret VSCO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Victoria's Secret to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Victoria's Secret bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 8.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Victoria's Secret's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.3 -0.62 0.36 -0.01 EPS Actual 2.6 -0.50 0.40 0.12 Price Change % -8.0% 12.0% -4.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Victoria's Secret's Stock

Shares of Victoria's Secret were trading at $22.72 as of June 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Victoria's Secret

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Victoria's Secret.

With 12 analyst ratings, Victoria's Secret has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $21.0, indicating a potential 7.57% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Eagle Outfitters, Revolve Gr and Buckle, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Eagle Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $12.64, suggesting a potential 44.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Revolve Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $23.9, suggesting a potential 5.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Buckle, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 80.46% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for American Eagle Outfitters, Revolve Gr and Buckle, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Victoria's Secret Neutral 1.10% $813M 36.11% American Eagle Outfitters Neutral -4.74% $322.42M -4.00% Revolve Gr Neutral 9.66% $154.29M 2.65% Buckle Neutral -28.24% $199.49M 8.10%

Key Takeaway:

Victoria's Secret ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Key Indicators: Victoria's Secret's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Victoria's Secret showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.1% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 36.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, Victoria's Secret faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Victoria's Secret visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.