Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Academy Sports ASO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• United Natural Foods UNFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.
• JM Smucker SJM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
• Designer Brands DBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $732.82 million.
• Core & Main CNM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $565.00 million.
• MIND Technology MIND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.
• GameStop GME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $754.23 million.
• PetMed Express PETS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.19 million.
• Stitch Fix SFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $314.34 million.
• GitLab GTLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $213.21 million.
• 17 Education & Technology YQ is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
