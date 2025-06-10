Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Academy Sports ASO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.

• JM Smucker SJM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Designer Brands DBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $732.82 million.

• Core & Main CNM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $565.00 million.

• MIND Technology MIND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• GameStop GME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $754.23 million.

• PetMed Express PETS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.19 million.

• Stitch Fix SFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $314.34 million.

• GitLab GTLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $213.21 million.

• 17 Education & Technology YQ is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.