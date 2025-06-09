A Preview Of United Natural Foods's Earnings

United Natural Foods UNFI will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate United Natural Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in United Natural Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 11.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 -0.01 -0.10 0.03 EPS Actual 0.22 0.16 0.01 0.10 Price Change % 12.0% -5.0% -4.0% 16.0%

Market Performance of United Natural Foods's Stock

Shares of United Natural Foods were trading at $27.86 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about United Natural Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $33.0, the consensus suggests a potential 18.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Andersons, The Chefs' Warehouse and Performance Food Gr, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Andersons, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 79.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $68.0, suggesting a potential 144.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Performance Food Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $104.57, suggesting a potential 275.34% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Andersons, The Chefs' Warehouse and Performance Food Gr, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Natural Foods Buy 4.93% $1.07B -0.18% Andersons Buy -2.17% $152.87M 0.02% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.72% $226.00M 1.91% Performance Food Gr Buy 10.45% $1.82B 1.36%

Key Takeaway:

United Natural Foods ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers.

Get to Know United Natural Foods Better

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and other.

United Natural Foods: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: United Natural Foods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: United Natural Foods's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Natural Foods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Natural Foods's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: United Natural Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

