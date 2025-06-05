June 5, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Manchester United's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Manchester United MANU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-06-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Manchester United to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

The market awaits Manchester United's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.14% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.290 -0.17 -0.27
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.273 -0.20 -0.31
Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Performance of Manchester United Shares

Shares of Manchester United were trading at $13.96 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Manchester United visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MANU Logo
MANUManchester United PLC
$13.86-0.72%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.69
Growth
5.19
Quality
Not Available
Value
26.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved