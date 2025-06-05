Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hello Gr MOMO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Toro TTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• EuroDry EDRY is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $11.07 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $822.43 million.

• Victoria's Secret VSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $965.36 million.

• Ciena CIEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Lands' End LE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $272.60 million.

• Duluth Holdings DLTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $104.77 million.

• Optical Cable OCC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BitFuFu FUFU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.03 million.

• AstroNova ALOT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Waterdrop WDH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.

• Guess GES is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $631.36 million.

• Quanex Building Prods NX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $439.30 million.

• Broadcom AVGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $14.97 billion.

• Samsara IOT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $351.44 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.02 million.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $270.20 million.

• Zumiez ZUMZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $182.54 million.

• Mission Produce AVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $296.15 million.

• Lululemon Athletica LULU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Docusign DOCU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $748.92 million.

• Vail Resorts MTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• ServiceTitan TTAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $208.69 million.

• Rent the Runway RENT is projected to report quarterly loss at $8.35 per share on revenue of $68.70 million.

• Rubrik RBRK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $260.41 million.

• Braze BRZE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $158.62 million.

• IDT IDT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

