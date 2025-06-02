Sportsman's Warehouse's Earnings Outlook

Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sportsman's Warehouse will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.47.

Sportsman's Warehouse bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 97.93% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.02 -0.09 -0.35 EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 -0.14 -0.47 Price Change % 98.0% 16.0% 7.000000000000001% -13.0%

Performance of Sportsman's Warehouse Shares

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse were trading at $1.89 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

