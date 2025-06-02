Insights Ahead: Citi Trends's Quarterly Earnings

Citi Trends CTRN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Citi Trends will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Citi Trends bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $1.72 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.06% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 -0.75 -0.52 -0.35 EPS Actual -1.54 -0.78 -1.94 -0.32 Price Change % -4.0% 10.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Citi Trends's Stock

Shares of Citi Trends were trading at $26.48 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Citi Trends

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Citi Trends.

Analysts have given Citi Trends a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $29.0, indicating a potential 9.52% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genesco, J.Jill and Lands' End, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Genesco, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 11.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for J.Jill, with an average 1-year price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential 2.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lands' End, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 24.47% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Genesco, J.Jill and Lands' End, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Citi Trends Buy -1.86% $83.85M -11.65% Genesco Neutral 0.95% $349.64M 6.47% J.Jill Neutral -4.95% $94.75M 2.15% Lands' End Buy -14.22% $201.34M 8.00%

Key Takeaway:

Citi Trends ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books and toys.

Citi Trends: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Citi Trends faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.86% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citi Trends's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citi Trends's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Citi Trends's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

