Asana's Earnings: A Preview

Asana ASAN will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Asana to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Asana's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 24.22% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.07 -0.08 -0.08 EPS Actual 0 -0.02 -0.05 -0.06 Price Change % -24.0% 44.0% -5.0% -1.0%

Asana Share Price Analysis

Shares of Asana were trading at $17.91 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Asana

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Asana.

Asana has received a total of 13 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $15.69, the consensus suggests a potential 12.4% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intapp, SoundHound AI and BILL Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intapp, with an average 1-year price target of $69.2, suggesting a potential 286.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SoundHound AI, with an average 1-year price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential 23.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BILL Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $61.26, suggesting a potential 242.04% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Intapp, SoundHound AI and BILL Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Asana Neutral 10.05% $168.73M -26.69% Intapp Buy 16.66% $96.41M -0.61% SoundHound AI Buy 151.24% $10.62M 44.59% BILL Holdings Buy 10.89% $291.00M -0.30%

Key Takeaway:

Asana ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Asana

Asana is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based SaaS model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases, including marketing programs, managing IT approvals, and performance management. Asana's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per seat basis.

Asana: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Asana's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.05% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -26.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asana's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Asana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

