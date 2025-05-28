May 28, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

An Overview of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

The announcement from Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 34.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.96 -0.39 -0.62
EPS Actual -0.94 -1.13 -0.47 -0.80
Price Change % 35.0% -15.0% -8.0% 15.0%

Tracking Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's Stock Performance

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were trading at $3.34 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RRGB Logo
RRGBRed Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
$3.29-1.48%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.36
Growth
5.10
Quality
Not Available
Value
38.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved