Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.27 million.
• Eagle Point Income EIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.
• Monro MNRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $289.50 million.
• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• REX American Resources REX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $161.27 million.
• Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Reservoir Media RSVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.94 million.
• CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.
• Macy's M is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• Capri Holdings CPRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $982.81 million.
• VNET Group VNET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $309.74 million.
• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Nano Labs NA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
• Bank of Montreal BMO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
• Icecure Medical ICCM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.
• Amber International AMBR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sono-Tek SOTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.12 million.
• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $250.05 million.
• Photronics PLAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $212.00 million.
• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $88.47 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• SentinelOne S is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $228.40 million.
• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $326.67 million.
• Ncino NCNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $140.13 million.
• C3.ai AI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.70 million.
• ATS ATS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $689.21 million.
• Nordson NDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $671.91 million.
• NVIDIA NVDA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $43.25 billion.
• HP HPQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $13.12 billion.
• U-Haul Holding UHAL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Veeva Systems VEEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $728.33 million.
• Synopsys SNPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Pure Storage PSTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $770.35 million.
• Agilent Technologies A is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Nutanix NTNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $626.75 million.
• Noah Holdings NOAH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $64.82 million.
• Salesforce CRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.
• Phreesia PHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.98 million.
