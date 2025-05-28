Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.27 million.

• Eagle Point Income EIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.

• Monro MNRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $289.50 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• REX American Resources REX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $161.27 million.

• Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Reservoir Media RSVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.94 million.

• CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.

• Macy's M is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Capri Holdings CPRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $982.81 million.

• VNET Group VNET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $309.74 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nano Labs NA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Bank of Montreal BMO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

• Icecure Medical ICCM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.

• Amber International AMBR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sono-Tek SOTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.12 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $250.05 million.

• Photronics PLAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $212.00 million.

• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $88.47 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SentinelOne S is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $228.40 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $326.67 million.

• Ncino NCNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $140.13 million.

• C3.ai AI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.70 million.

• ATS ATS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $689.21 million.

• Nordson NDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $671.91 million.

• NVIDIA NVDA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $43.25 billion.

• HP HPQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $13.12 billion.

• U-Haul Holding UHAL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Veeva Systems VEEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $728.33 million.

• Synopsys SNPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Pure Storage PSTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $770.35 million.

• Agilent Technologies A is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Nutanix NTNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $626.75 million.

• Noah Holdings NOAH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $64.82 million.

• Salesforce CRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.

• Phreesia PHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.98 million.

