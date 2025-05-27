Earnings Preview: CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.37.

Investors in CollPlant Biotechnologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at CollPlant Biotechnologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.35 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.3 -0.33 -0.33 -0.35 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% 0.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of CollPlant Biotechnologies's Stock

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies were trading at $1.93 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CollPlant Biotechnologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CollPlant Biotechnologies.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for CollPlant Biotechnologies, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $14.0, suggesting a potential 625.39% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Longeveron, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Longeveron, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 418.13% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Longeveron, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CollPlant Biotechnologies Buy -45.15% $-108K -25.53% Longeveron Buy -30.47% $275K -25.67%

Key Takeaway:

CollPlant Biotechnologies ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peer. It also has a lower Gross Profit margin. Additionally, its Return on Equity is negative, indicating lower profitability compared to its peer.

Discovering CollPlant Biotechnologies: A Closer Look

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics. Its products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing. The revenues include income from business collaborators and sales of the BioInk product for the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues, sales of rhCollagen for the medical aesthetics market, and sales in Europe of the products for tendinopathy and wound healing. The company operates in United States, which derives key revenue, Canada, Europe and Other, and Israel.

CollPlant Biotechnologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: CollPlant Biotechnologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2364.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CollPlant Biotechnologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -25.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CollPlant Biotechnologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -18.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CollPlant Biotechnologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

