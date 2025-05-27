Uncovering Potential: Columbus McKinnon's Earnings Preview

Columbus McKinnon CMCO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Columbus McKinnon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Investors in Columbus McKinnon are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 41.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbus McKinnon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.7 0.61 0.84 EPS Actual 0.56 0.7 0.62 0.75 Price Change % -41.0% -1.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon were trading at $16.42 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

