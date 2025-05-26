May 26, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

A Look at BioLine Rx's Upcoming Earnings Report

BioLine Rx BLRX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BioLine Rx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.06.

Investors in BioLine Rx are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 1.35% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BioLine Rx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0 -0.10 -0.14 -0.29
EPS Actual 0 -0.07 0 -0.01
Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% 9.0% -4.0%

BioLine Rx Share Price Analysis

Shares of BioLine Rx were trading at $3.8 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
