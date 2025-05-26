An Overview of PDD Holdings's Earnings

PDD Holdings PDD will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate PDD Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49.
PDD Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Earnings History Snapshot
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 3.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PDD Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.56
|2.82
|2.73
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|2.76
|2.65
|3.20
|2.83
|Price Change %
|-3.0%
|-4.0%
|-4.0%
|4.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of PDD Holdings were trading at $119.8 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for PDD Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.