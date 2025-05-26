Earnings Preview: AutoZone

AutoZone AZO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AutoZone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $37.03.

AutoZone bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.68 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.37% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 28.97 33.64 53.53 36.03 EPS Actual 28.29 32.52 51.58 36.69 Price Change % 2.0% -0.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Performance of AutoZone Shares

Shares of AutoZone were trading at $3859.25 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

