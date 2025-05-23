May 23, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings EH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect EHang Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Investors in EHang Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 0.65% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at EHang Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.120 -0.120 -0.09
EPS Actual 0.07 0.032 0.002 -0.02
Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Performance of EHang Holdings Shares

Shares of EHang Holdings were trading at $17.34 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for EHang Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EH Logo
EHEHang Holdings Ltd
$17.09-1.44%

Overview
