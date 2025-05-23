May 23, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Buckle BKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $268.06 million.

• MINISO Group Holding MNSO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Frontline FRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $356.27 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

