A Look Ahead: Intchains Gr's Earnings Forecast

Intchains Gr ICG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intchains Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Intchains Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.13% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Intchains Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.04 0 0.12 -0.04 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 5.0% -4.0%

Intchains Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Intchains Gr were trading at $2.36 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Intchains Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.