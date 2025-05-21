May 21, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Intchains Gr's Earnings Forecast

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Intchains Gr ICG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intchains Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Intchains Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.13% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Intchains Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.04
EPS Actual 0.04 0 0.12 -0.04
Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 5.0% -4.0%

Intchains Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Intchains Gr were trading at $2.36 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Intchains Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ICG Logo
ICGIntchains Group Ltd
$2.453.81%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.26
Growth
94.35
Quality
-
Value
82.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved