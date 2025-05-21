May 21, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Examining the Future: StepStone Group's Earnings Outlook

StepStone Group STEP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect StepStone Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

Investors in StepStone Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.81% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at StepStone Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.46 0.35 0.28
EPS Actual 0.44 0.45 0.48 0.33
Price Change % 1.0% 5.0% 8.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of StepStone Group's Stock

Shares of StepStone Group were trading at $58.43 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Overview
