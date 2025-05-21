Earnings Preview For Atour Lifestyle Holdings

Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Atour Lifestyle Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The announcement from Atour Lifestyle Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 1.35% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.38 0.32 0.23 EPS Actual 0.33 0.39 0.32 0.26 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 2.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings were trading at $30.82 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

