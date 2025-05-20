What's Next: Golden Ocean Group's Earnings Preview

Golden Ocean Group GOGL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Golden Ocean Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from Golden Ocean Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.31% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Golden Ocean Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.33 0.29 0.26 EPS Actual 0.06 0.33 0.32 0.29 Price Change % 0.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group were trading at $7.99 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Golden Ocean Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.