Uncovering Potential: LiveRamp Holdings's Earnings Preview

LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Anticipation surrounds LiveRamp Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiveRamp Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.37 0.31 0.19 EPS Actual 0.55 0.51 0.35 0.25 Price Change % 3.0% 8.0% -19.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings were trading at $29.18 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on LiveRamp Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on LiveRamp Holdings.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for LiveRamp Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $36.5, suggesting a potential 25.09% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EverCommerce, Five9 and IREN, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EverCommerce, with an average 1-year price target of $11.4, suggesting a potential 60.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Five9, with an average 1-year price target of $44.41, suggesting a potential 52.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IREN, with an average 1-year price target of $18.2, suggesting a potential 37.63% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for EverCommerce, Five9 and IREN, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LiveRamp Holdings Buy 12.39% $140.41M 1.19% EverCommerce Neutral 3.21% $111.08M -1.03% Five9 Buy 13.24% $153.73M 0.09% IREN Buy 168.44% $137.36M 1.79%

Key Takeaway:

LiveRamp Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, LiveRamp Holdings is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About LiveRamp Holdings

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust.

Key Indicators: LiveRamp Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LiveRamp Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LiveRamp Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

