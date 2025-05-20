A Glimpse of Euronav's Earnings Potential

Euronav CMBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Euronav will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The announcement from Euronav is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 3.68% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Euronav's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.23 0.33 0.53 EPS Actual 0.48 0.49 0.95 2.46 Price Change % -4.0% -2.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Euronav Share Price Analysis

Shares of Euronav were trading at $9.52 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

