May 20, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

A Glimpse of Euronav's Earnings Potential

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Euronav CMBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Euronav will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The announcement from Euronav is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 3.68% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Euronav's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.23 0.33 0.53
EPS Actual 0.48 0.49 0.95 2.46
Price Change % -4.0% -2.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Euronav Share Price Analysis

Shares of Euronav were trading at $9.52 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Euronav visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CMBT Logo
CMBTCMB.Tech NV
$9.48-0.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.79
Growth
74.95
Quality
18.05
Value
85.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved