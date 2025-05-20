A Peek at Lowe's Companies's Future Earnings

Lowe's Companies LOW is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lowe's Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91.

The announcement from Lowe's Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.64% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.84 2.82 3.97 2.93 EPS Actual 1.93 2.89 4.10 3.06 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies were trading at $234.43 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

