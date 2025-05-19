Insights into Vipshop Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

Vipshop Holdings VIPS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vipshop Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

The market awaits Vipshop Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.33 0.54 0.39 EPS Actual 0.78 0.35 0.54 0.65 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 10.0% -4.0%

Vipshop Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vipshop Holdings were trading at $15.33 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

