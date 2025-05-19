A Preview Of NexGen Energy's Earnings

NexGen Energy NXE will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NexGen Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in NexGen Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NexGen Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.03 -0.04 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.08 -0.01 -0.01 -0.04 Price Change % -2.0% 4.0% -0.0% 2.0% 5.0%

Tracking NexGen Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy were trading at $5.46 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

