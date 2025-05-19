Viking Holdings Earnings Preview

Viking Holdings VIK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Viking Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Anticipation surrounds Viking Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viking Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.85 0.65 EPS Actual 0.45 0.89 0.37 -1.21 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 7.000000000000001% 3.0%

Market Performance of Viking Holdings's Stock

Shares of Viking Holdings were trading at $48.23 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

