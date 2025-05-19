Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Global Ship Lease GSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $172.23 million.
• Niu Techs NIU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ICL Group ICL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Sohu.com SOHU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.20 million.
• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
• Target Hospitality TH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $65.37 million.
• Interactive Strength TRNR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $52.16 million.
• Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.
• Compugen CGEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Yalla Group YALA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.80 million.
• Safe Bulkers SB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.92 million.
• 8x8 EGHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $177.98 million.
• TAT Technologies TATT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $42.59 million.
• Zepp Health ZEPP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Qifu Technology QFIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $615.60 million.
• Transcat TRNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $76.40 million.
• Trip.com Group TCOM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
• Agilysys AGYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $71.42 million.
