A Look Ahead: Mastech Digital's Earnings Forecast

Mastech Digital MHH will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mastech Digital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Mastech Digital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mastech Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.12 0.07 0.12 EPS Actual 0.23 0.23 0.19 0.06 Price Change % 9.0% -0.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Performance of Mastech Digital Shares

Shares of Mastech Digital were trading at $8.21 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

