Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Cellebrite DI CLBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $109.36 million.
• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $242.70 million.
• LuxExperience LUXE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $247.60 million.
• European Wax Center EWCZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $49.70 million.
• Boyd Gaming BYD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $795.25 million.
• Dynatrace DT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $435.14 million.
• Sony Gr SONY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.40 billion.
• Nyxoah NYXH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.
• Local Bounti LOCL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.
• Nortech Systems NSYS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $18.15 million.
• LiqTech International LIQT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.
• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.95 million.
• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• DarioHealth DRIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.
• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Scholar Rock Holding SRRK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Bitfarms BITF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $67.17 million.
• Kamada KMDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.
• SuperCom SPCB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.
• China Automotive Systems CAAS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Allurion Technologies ALUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.
• ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.
• Creative Realities CREX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.79 million.
• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• MakeMyTrip MMYT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $255.93 million.
• Endava DAVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $200.78 million.
• Sow Good SOWG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.
• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.62 million.
• LeddarTech Holdings LDTC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.
• Nexxen International NEXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $74.75 million.
• Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $10.70 million.
• Smith Douglas Homes SDHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $215.64 million.
• PolyPid PYPD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• United Homes Gr UHG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Riskified RSKD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.23 million.
• Kornit Digital KRNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.26 million.
• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.
• Sanara MedTech SMTI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $358.09 million.
• Radcom RDCM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.23 million.
• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Advanced Flower Capital AFCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.41 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Steris STE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Cisco Systems CSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion.
• Sadot Group SDOT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Reliance Global Group RELI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• SKYX Platforms SKYX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.25 million.
• Shimmick SHIM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $94.35 million.
• New Fortress Energy NFE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $614.50 million.
• GEE Group JOB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BioCardia BCDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.91 million.
• Nauticus Robotics KITT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Xos XOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.
• Cango CANG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• BioRestorative Therapies BRTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $380 thousand.
• Snail SNAL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Intelligent Protection IPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.77 million.
• Red Cat Holdings RCAT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $161.90 million.
• Clearside Biomedical CLSD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $197 thousand.
• TMC The Metals Co TMC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $458.91 million.
• Spire Global SPIR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Talphera TLPH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.63 million.
• Journey Medical DERM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Bionano Genomics BNGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $8.40 per share on revenue of $8.15 million.
• SeaStar Medical Holding ICU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.
• Beachbody Co BODI is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $63.37 million.
• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• eGain EGAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.56 million.
• Monogram Technologies MGRM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Stardust Power SDST is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• BeiGene ONC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Spruce Power Holding SPRU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Karooooo KARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $66.90 million.
• Aterian ATER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $15.26 million.
• Luminar Technologies LAZR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $16.27 million.
• IREN IREN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $160.21 million.
• Innovative Solns ISSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.37 million.
• Dyadic International DYAI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.01 million.
• Codexis CDXS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.
• MDxHealth MDXH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Logistic Properties LPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Fossil Group FOSL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ZSPACE ZSPC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hawkins HWKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $229.29 million.
• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.87 million.
• Navigator Holdings NVGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $128.26 million.
• CytoSorbents CTSO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.
• Sigma Lithium SGML is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $71.55 million.
• Epsilon Energy EPSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.05 million.
• Aeva Technologies AEVA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.
• Electrovaya ELVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.19 million.
• NEXTracker NXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $827.53 million.
• Blaize Holdings BZAI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Usio USIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.05 million.
• Global Water Resources GWRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.
• Oncology Institute TOI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Rekor Systems REKR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.
• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $68.17 million.
• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $45.08 million.
• Integra Resources ITRG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• FrontView REIT FVR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• North American Const Gr NOA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $325.95 million.
• USA Rare Earth USAR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Galiano Gold GAU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.
• Tamboran Resources TBN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ibotta IBTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $82.07 million.
• DLocal DLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $213.52 million.
• DXC Technology DXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.
• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $611.94 million.
• Jack In The Box JACK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $345.66 million.
• Lithium Argentina LAR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Capital Southwest CSWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $52.83 million.
• Stantec STN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ImmuCell ICCC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
