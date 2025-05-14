Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cellebrite DI CLBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $109.36 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $242.70 million.

• LuxExperience LUXE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $247.60 million.

• European Wax Center EWCZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $49.70 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $795.25 million.

• Dynatrace DT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $435.14 million.

• Sony Gr SONY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.40 billion.

• Nyxoah NYXH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• Local Bounti LOCL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• Nortech Systems NSYS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $18.15 million.

• LiqTech International LIQT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.95 million.

• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DarioHealth DRIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.

• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Scholar Rock Holding SRRK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bitfarms BITF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $67.17 million.

• Kamada KMDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.

• SuperCom SPCB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Allurion Technologies ALUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.

• Creative Realities CREX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.79 million.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MakeMyTrip MMYT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $255.93 million.

• Endava DAVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $200.78 million.

• Sow Good SOWG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.62 million.

• LeddarTech Holdings LDTC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Nexxen International NEXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $74.75 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $10.70 million.

• Smith Douglas Homes SDHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $215.64 million.

• PolyPid PYPD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• United Homes Gr UHG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Riskified RSKD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.23 million.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.26 million.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Sanara MedTech SMTI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $358.09 million.

• Radcom RDCM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.23 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Advanced Flower Capital AFCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.41 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Steris STE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Cisco Systems CSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion.

• Sadot Group SDOT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Reliance Global Group RELI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SKYX Platforms SKYX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.25 million.

• Shimmick SHIM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $94.35 million.

• New Fortress Energy NFE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $614.50 million.

• GEE Group JOB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BioCardia BCDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.91 million.

• Nauticus Robotics KITT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xos XOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.

• Cango CANG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BioRestorative Therapies BRTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $380 thousand.

• Snail SNAL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intelligent Protection IPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.77 million.

• Red Cat Holdings RCAT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $161.90 million.

• Clearside Biomedical CLSD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $197 thousand.

• TMC The Metals Co TMC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $458.91 million.

• Spire Global SPIR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Talphera TLPH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.63 million.

• Journey Medical DERM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bionano Genomics BNGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $8.40 per share on revenue of $8.15 million.

• SeaStar Medical Holding ICU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.

• Beachbody Co BODI is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $63.37 million.

• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• eGain EGAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.56 million.

• Monogram Technologies MGRM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stardust Power SDST is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BeiGene ONC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spruce Power Holding SPRU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Karooooo KARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $66.90 million.

• Aterian ATER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $15.26 million.

• Luminar Technologies LAZR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $16.27 million.

• IREN IREN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $160.21 million.

• Innovative Solns ISSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.37 million.

• Dyadic International DYAI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.01 million.

• Codexis CDXS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.

• MDxHealth MDXH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Logistic Properties LPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fossil Group FOSL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ZSPACE ZSPC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hawkins HWKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $229.29 million.

• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.87 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $128.26 million.

• CytoSorbents CTSO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• Sigma Lithium SGML is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $71.55 million.

• Epsilon Energy EPSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.05 million.

• Aeva Technologies AEVA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.

• Electrovaya ELVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.19 million.

• NEXTracker NXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $827.53 million.

• Blaize Holdings BZAI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Usio USIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.05 million.

• Global Water Resources GWRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Oncology Institute TOI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rekor Systems REKR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $68.17 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $45.08 million.

• Integra Resources ITRG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FrontView REIT FVR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• North American Const Gr NOA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $325.95 million.

• USA Rare Earth USAR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Galiano Gold GAU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Tamboran Resources TBN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ibotta IBTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $82.07 million.

• DLocal DLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $213.52 million.

• DXC Technology DXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $611.94 million.

• Jack In The Box JACK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $345.66 million.

• Lithium Argentina LAR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Capital Southwest CSWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $52.83 million.

• Stantec STN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ImmuCell ICCC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

