A Peek at Clearside Biomedical's Future Earnings

Clearside Biomedical CLSD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clearside Biomedical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from Clearside Biomedical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 7.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Clearside Biomedical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.13 -0.13 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.1 -0.10 -0.10 -0.17 Price Change % -8.0% -3.0% -0.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Clearside Biomedical Shares

Shares of Clearside Biomedical were trading at $0.8905 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

