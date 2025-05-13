Chicago Atlantic BDC's Earnings Outlook

Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Chicago Atlantic BDC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.
Anticipation surrounds Chicago Atlantic BDC's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.26% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Chicago Atlantic BDC's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.2
|0.07
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0
|0.21
|-0.01
|Price Change %
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|-3.0%
|-0.0%
Market Performance of Chicago Atlantic BDC's Stock
Shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC were trading at $9.98 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
