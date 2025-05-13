Examining the Future: Nyxoah's Earnings Outlook

Nyxoah NYXH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nyxoah will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.50.

Investors in Nyxoah are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 4.61% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Performance of Nyxoah Shares

Shares of Nyxoah were trading at $5.98 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

