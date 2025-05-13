A Look at MakeMyTrip's Upcoming Earnings Report

MakeMyTrip MMYT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MakeMyTrip to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Anticipation surrounds MakeMyTrip's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.26 0.28 0.20 EPS Actual 0.39 0.36 0.39 0.38 Price Change % -0.0% 5.0% -6.0% -1.0%

MakeMyTrip Share Price Analysis

Shares of MakeMyTrip were trading at $103.73 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MakeMyTrip visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.